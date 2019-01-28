Letters to the Editor

Don’t listen to the ‘voodoo’ about the threat of dangerous hurricanes

Here we go again with another scary story about hurricanes that, truthfully, have become neither more frequent nor more fierce in spite of continuing global warming mythology. In fact, Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the US in a record 12 years, the previous record of nine years being set in the 1860s.

Clearly, hurricanes are doing more damage these days because many more of us and more “stuff” continue to be placed their paths.

Also, differing with the article’s author, I find that hurricane forecasting is more akin to computer-guided voodoo than “more like chemistry.”

M. S. Medeiros, Jr., Bradenton

