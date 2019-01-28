Don’t listen to the ‘voodoo’ about the threat of dangerous hurricanes

I would consider this more of a PSA than a letter to the editor.

There has been a great deal of news lately concerning drug recalls associated primarily with the following drugs: amlodipine, losartan, irbesartan, valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide or a combination of any of these. The main issue is the use of a potential carcinogen in the actual process of the final product. The media has reported this but has stopped short of clarification leading to widespread confusion and panic among patients taking these agents used mainly to treat hypertension. Many patients, unfortunately, for fear of risking cancer, have stopped taking their blood pressure medications cold turkey without even consulting their physician beforehand. This is a potentially risky and dangerous action to take.