U.S. government breaking international law with 'interference' in Venezuelan politics

Russian interference in U.S. elections is child’s play compared with U.S. interference in Venezuelan elections. A particularly egregious example is the U.S.-supported coup attempt against Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez in 2002.

This interference is not surprising given the well documented pattern of U.S. supported coups, coup attempts, and assassinations that has been going on for decades. See for example the online encyclopedic book “Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II,” by former State Department official, the late William Blum.

Needless to say, these interventions have been in violation of international law. We should let our elected officials know that just as we are not in favor of Russian interference in our elections we should not be in favor of our interference in the elections of other nations. Hands off Venezuela.

Robert Phillipof, Bradenton

