‘In a split second,’ coyote snatches dog from lanai of Lakewood Ranch home

Bradenton Herald

January 22, 2019

Sunday night at 2 a.m. Pumpkin was crying to go out. She hates the cold, so I picked her up and placed her in the grass just beyond the edge of the lanai. She didn’t waste time sniffing or finding the right “spot” like she normally does on a warm night. She quickly did what she needed to do and turned to run back into the house. Little did we know, we were being watched.

It all happen in a split second. A coyote was bold enough to come right onto my lanai, inches from my open back sliders, and steal Pumpkin from me as she stood at my feet. The coyote grabbed her and ran into the darkness. I could only hear Pumpkin’s cries of terror as I lost sight of them both.

No dog was more loved. At only 2 pounds she was our baby. We’ve had her for over 10 years and we still “argued” over who got to hold her during a movie, or who’s turn it was to sleep with her at night. Our hearts are broken.

Be careful with your babies, especially at night. The coyotes are hungry and unafraid.

Julie Young

Bradenton

