Clancy’s 11th Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge raises $25,000 for children’s charities

“Although our charity plunge ended days ago, we feel the event is not over until proper gratitude is expressed. If not for the generosity of our friends, families and local businesses, we would still be just a bunch of beach-lovers keeping a New Year’s Day promise. Instead, we are a humble group of fun-loving, incidental fundraisers in awe of what can happen when hearts, minds and concern for children come together.”
These words from a past note seemed worth repeating as, thanks to all of you, we have met and exceeded our goal of $25,000 for local childrens’ charities and we’re still counting. The water was a chilly 68 degrees but the air felt like a spring day and the breeze carried cheers of support to almost 100 of us in the Gulf.
As always our thanks to Dana Rothgery, event coordinator and Mel and Rayma Stowe of Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub as well as their dedicated, professional staff. Likewise, kudos to Jan Crudele, our liaison with Florida Winefest that disperses our donations to worthy, local charities via Caring For Children Charities.
To you at the Herald and all our supporters old and new, we thank you for making the world better for our kids: ONE SHIVER AT A TIME!
Liza Gorin, volunteer
Shamrock Shiver Committee
Bradenton
