Republicans really don’t want a wall on U.S-Mexico border

January 15, 2019

President Donald Trump reiterated a threat to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico, and said the military could build the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project.
I don’t think the Republicans really want the wall.

During the two years from President Trump’s inauguration until the Democrats took control of the House on Jan. 3, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell could have passed a bill that President Trump would have signed and the wall would be already under construction.

For whatever reason, President Trump waited until it became a showdown between him and the newly Democrat- controlled House with the federal workers held hostage to give him leverage.

One thing for sure it has kept the President’s name in the news.

Charles Scudder

Parrish

