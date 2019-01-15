Republicans really don’t want a wall on U.S-Mexico border

I don’t think the Republicans really want the wall.
During the two years from President Trump’s inauguration until the Democrats took control of the House on Jan. 3, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell could have passed a bill that President Trump would have signed and the wall would be already under construction.
For whatever reason, President Trump waited until it became a showdown between him and the newly Democrat- controlled House with the federal workers held hostage to give him leverage.
One thing for sure it has kept the President’s name in the news.
Charles Scudder
Parrish
Comments