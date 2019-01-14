Manatee School District’s pay raises are ‘mind boggling’

I hope the public is outraged at the pay raises given to the top level administrators working for the school system.
The size of these salaries are mind boggling and the raises were uncalled for. Do these people really think they deserve $50,000 to $70,000 more than our law enforcement officers?
This entire system needs to be investigated and the power of the purse as it relates to pay raises needs to be put before the citizens in the form of a referendum. They work for us as public servants! They are not celebrities or a private entity. Our tax dollars pay their wages and they are paid entirely to much money.
Everybody in this county should contact our new governor and complain to him about this issue and ask him to have it investigated. This is why law abiding citizens do not trust the government.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
