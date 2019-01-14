Blame Democrats for government shutdown

The buck stops in the House.
Nancy Pelosi and her caucus are 100 pertaining culpable (Article I, Sections1 and 7 of our Constitution) in maintaining the partial government shutdown.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
They, with Chuck Schumer’s caucus, are undisputedly the current Party of NO.
Until the House passes a bill that passes the Senate and gets the president’s signature, the shutdown will continue and the federal workers will suffer.
Could Nancy be immoral -and shameless?
Please call (or better yet, fax) your House representative and ask for an end to this shutdown.
Let’s press for the U.S. Congress to not be paid — and not be reimbursed- for one week for every day of any government shutdown.
It is also time for an amendment for term limits for our Congress.
To paraphrase Harry Truman: “For federal workers, their buck stops — and starts — in the House.”
Roger Grossel
Lakewood Ranch
Comments