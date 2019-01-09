Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis should keep Carlos Beruff off Florida wildlife commission

By Marc Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

January 09, 2019 04:28 PM

Florida Gov. Rick Scott praises Manatee developer Carlos Beruff

Gov. Rick Scott praises Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff with Beruff poised for a potential U.S. Senate run.
By
Up Next
Gov. Rick Scott praises Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff with Beruff poised for a potential U.S. Senate run.
By

Gov. Ron DeSantis has an opportunity to illustrate that he will be a principled leader for our state.

Carlos Beruff does not deserve to be a commissioner on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He has no relevant experience other than contributions to former Gov. Scott, who made the appointment at the 11th hour of his tenure.

Additionally, Beruff’s history underscores his disregard for conservation.

DeSantis can correct Scott’s egregious mistake and show that there is no place in Florida government for political cronyism.

Barbara Sorochty

Bradenton

Read Next

state-politics

Rick Scott’s last-minute pick for wildlife commissioner: controversial developer Carlos Beruff

Read Next

state-politics

New, old governors at odds: Scott’s flurry of 11th-hour appointments rankles DeSantis

  Comments  