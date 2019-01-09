Gov. DeSantis should keep Carlos Beruff off Florida wildlife commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has an opportunity to illustrate that he will be a principled leader for our state.
Carlos Beruff does not deserve to be a commissioner on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He has no relevant experience other than contributions to former Gov. Scott, who made the appointment at the 11th hour of his tenure.
Additionally, Beruff’s history underscores his disregard for conservation.
DeSantis can correct Scott’s egregious mistake and show that there is no place in Florida government for political cronyism.
Barbara Sorochty
Bradenton
