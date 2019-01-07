After Parkland shooting, teachers with guns is no way to make schools safer

I am a Bradenton resident and I strongly oppose the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission’s recommendation for expanding the Guardian Program by giving weapons to teachers. We should be working on removing guns from schools; adding guns will not reduce gun violence. Arming teachers will put children at greater risk and make it harder for law enforcement to deal with an active shooter.
We should use proven methods to reduce the risk of gun violence in our schools like implementing Red Flag laws, requiring background checks for all gun sales, closing gun show loopholes and reducing access to military-grade automatic weapons. It’s time to save lives and not put more people at risk.
School boards across Florida are considering the commission’s recommendation to arm teachers, including those in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Please make your own opinion known to these decision makers on this important issue.
Virginia McCallum
Bradenton
