Shooting fireworks in your neighborhood is ‘selfish’

Shooting fireworks is ‘selfish’
To all of you selfish people who feel the need to set off backyard fireworks every chance you get, thanks for ruining the evening for others.
Did you ever stop to think about the effect your ILLEGAL fireworks have on animals (both wildlife and pets) or people with PTSD (including veterans) or people who (yes, it happens) need to sleep so they can get up early for work on New Year’s Day?
Did you bother to think about ANYTHING other than your own pleasure and love of loud, shiny objects?
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Pathetic.
Here’s wishing you the 2019 you should have: one filled with the misery you caused others thru your selfishness. Have fun with that
Marie Devine
Bradenton
Comments