Letters to the editor: Woman’s tribute to Virgin Mary and the ‘children of politics’

Don’t mess with Mother Mary
God Bless Millie Francis! In this day and age of of divisiveness and hate talk and hate signs, who on earth complains about a picture of a beautiful lady looking down on all who pass by and praying for them.
I would think that all who pass by would feel a sense of peace and kindness. This portrait is LOVE! Who doesn’t want love? And as with Mother Nature, You don’t mess with Mother Mary! She’ll pray you into love and kindness!
Don’t worry, Millie, we’re praying for you!
Judy Murray
Bradenton
The children of politics
Sometimes these children make me laugh and sometimes cry. Sometimes they are truthful sometimes they lie. We watch them stand and cover their left eye and with a finger in their left ear they can only see and hear what is on the right. Then we look at another group of children do the same only with their right hand and right finger. Now they can only see and hear what’s on the left.
It’s quite evident that their choice in hearing and seeing the world around them will become quite limited and biased. Out on the playground we’ll often hear the taunts and bullying of others with a response of “he/she started it” when questioned on their actions. Many times we worry when we hear others tell us “it’s just a phase” while we smile, hope and nod.
These children are our present and our futures. We have elected to have them represent us and to direct and guide us. A few lies, free ice cream or maybe a shorter “school day’ are all some need to follow and gather around with their hand over their eye and a finger in their ear.
These “Children of Politics” masquerading as adults need our help. Those of us that can see and hear out of both our eyes and both of our ears need to step up. We need to guide and we need to direct with our vote. Don’t let Nov. 6 pass you by!
Robert Hiller
Sarasota
