Letters to the editor: Restoring felons’ voting rights and gratitude in a time of need

Vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 4

Voting-rights amendment deserves resounding “Yes”

Amendment 4 deserves a resounding “Yes” as it restores the eligibility to vote to those convicted of felonies who complete incarceration and parole, and pay fines and restitution.

It was put on the ballot by the collection of 1.1 million signatures on petitions from Floridians — certainly participatory democracy at its best.

When a debt is paid, it is paid. The Florida justice system says that these returning citizens have met all requirements. The amendment excludes those convicted of murder and felony sexual offenses.

The Florida system for restoring the eligibility to vote is broken.

Florida is one of only four states (with Kentucky, Iowa, and Virginia) that does not restore voting eligibility after a person has completed incarceration and parole, and paid fines and restitution.

Currently Floridians who have completed all steps to return to society have to wait five to seven years before they can even apply to vote. And the clemency board only hears 400 to 500 petitions to vote each year.

Passing Amendment 4 will restore voting eligibility to 1.4 million Floridians.

We should take this decision out of politics by amending the Florida Constitution.

This is a nonpartisan issue that matters to everyone, in all walks of life. Most of us believe in giving second chances. Second chances are as important to our family members, friends and neighbors as they are to these returning citizens.

Margaret Moore

Bradenton

Follow will of the voters

I wholeheartedly support voting “yes” on Amendment 4 and returning voting rights to well over 1 million Floridians. Someone who has served their time and returned to society should be able to have ALL their rights returned. It is the right thing to do, the humane thing to do, and the civically responsible thing to do.

I worry, however, that even if the people of Florida vote to return these rights, the fight may not be over. I spend several months in Maine and have family that lives in Maine. I have seen what happens when the voters pass a referendum, but the governor and legislature do not agree with it. Two years ago, the voters of Maine said overwhelmingly that they wanted to expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of Mainers who lacked health coverage. To date, the Republican controlled legislature has dragged their feet on implementation and the GOP governor has refused to fund the program.

When you vote “yes” for Amendment 4, please remember that a big part of the reason we must fight for rights to be restored to felons who have served their time is because of the current GOP administration that has refused most of the applications for the restoration of rights as it is currently allowed. My fear is that if the Republicans remain in control of the legislative and executive branch of Florida’s government, there will be no implementation of this amendment, even if it is passed by a majority of voters. Just remember how long it took to have medical marijuana available after voters approved that ballot initiative. Vote for Democrats who will follow the will of the voters with respect to voting rights.

Jenni Casale

Palmetto

Thank you, first responders

On Oct. 22, we were in an accident at 14th Street West & Orlando Avenue West. We want to thank all the first responders who were so very prompt, kind and courteous.

Also to all the strangers who stopped and helped. You could have just driven by but you didn’t. That means more than we can say.

Also to Chick-fil-a, your concern and help was greatly appreciated. Then when you found out that it was our anniversary, you fed us supper.

To all who helped ease a very bad situation, we say a very big THANK YOU.

Jack and Mary Woltz

Bradenton