Letters to the editor: ‘Immature’ candidate, the economy and truth tests for political ads

I just read the article about the feud in Bradenton’s Ward 4, and all I can do is shake my head. Fortunately, I live in Palmetto, so I don’t have a horse (or jackass) in this race.
I felt the need to write this letter because I am beyond appalled by Mr. Sanders’ immature behavior. To “block” your opponent and demand an investigation because of a potential threat made to your sister on Facebook is behavior I expect from a teenage child, not a city council candidate. Are the constituents of Ward 4 supposed to believe that Mr. Sanders will act in their best interest? I certainly hope they can see through you. You have wasted city resources before being elected, leaving people to wonder how ridiculous you will act if you sit on the council.
I am guessing that the Bradenton city police detectives have far more pressing crimes (like homicide) to be working on. Now you want to call in the FBI? Mr. Sanders, I don’t know what compelled you to dip your big toe in the local political pool, but I certainly hope you are wearing your floaties.
(Do not perceive this as a threat, I am merely saying you may not be able to swim)
Sheri R. Clinard
Palmetto
Re-elect Buchanan
We have made good progress in America the past two years. After eight years of 2 percent growth, the economy is growing at 4 percent, unemployment is the lowest it has been since 1969, wages are increasing, and the average family is saving $2,400 in taxes.
The last thing we need is to vote for candidate David Shapiro and put Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats back in charge. The result would be on-size-fits-all, government-run health care that jeopardizes benefits for seniors and veterans and a doubling of taxes to pay for it.
We need to reelect Congressman Buchanan and continue to build on the economic success of the past two years.
Kevin C. Van Ostenbridge
Bradenton
Tax cuts balloon the debt
There was once a time in this country when the adult population supported the notion that they shouldn’t burden future generations with their debt. After World War II, the country’s debt was huge but much lower than today. The country supported the taxes needed to reduce the debt.
So, who has been benefiting the most from the Republican tax cuts? No wonder the rich get richer and the country gets further in debt. Republicans used to tout the importance of a balanced federal budget, when Democrats controlled Congress. Now that they control Congress, we see their true values, cut taxes, increase federal spending, deepen the debt, and kill environmental protections. Putting the financial burden on future generations while destroying our environment.
With the economy in great shape, they should have balanced the budget with smart tax reform, which would have included a reduction in corporate tax rates. Protecting our business is critical to economic success, something so many Democrats don’t understand. Seems they always suggest taxing business to pay for their proposed programs. Remember Bernie and Hillary’s proposals and now Gillum.
The country desperately needs a third party that can do what will be good for the country and the next generations. Last thing we need is to send another tax cutter and climate change denier to Washington. Federal debt today equals over $21 trillion or over $65,000 for every man, woman and child in this country.
The latest tax cuts have skyrocketed the deficit, just as Bush’s tax cuts did. Brace yourself for the next great recession when the bubbles pop again.
John Zimmerman
Bradenton
Protect Robert Mueller
It has become common to bemoan the state of our democracy. Congress needs to protect the investigation into whether Russia interfered in our elections. An investigation into whether a hostile power influenced our country’s elections is a rather important one as it pertains to our natural security. As such, it should be conducted without political influence.
Congress should immediately pass legislation which protects the current investigation from political interference. In doing so, not only will Congress clarify its intent regarding Special Counsel Mueller and empower him to finish the job at hand, it will also help prevent hostile powers in the future from interfering in our country’s fair and free elections process. If there are more than the 12 Russians already identified as interfering in our elections, let them be found and indicted, too.
I hope that Republicans in Congress realize that our country’s national security is of the utmost importance and pass legislation protecting the special counsel, so we can find out how Russia was able to interfere in our country’s elections. The public should encourage their elected officials to take heed and encourage the investigation to continue in a comprehensive yet expedited manner.
Julio Fuentes
President and CEO, Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Wellington
Political ads don’t have to be ‘truthful’
Voters must know that political ads do not need to be truthful. There is no such thing as “truth in advertising” in political ads. Courts have upheld not only exaggeration but outright lies in political ads as being covered by the First Amendment that forbids censorship.
Some ads make claims that can be factually checked. But some ads make claims that cannot be, such as a candidate saying that an opponent will do things that seems outrageous or highly unlikely. These ads should make voters suspicious of the candidate making the claims when there is no evidence for them. It is not smart to elect persons who deceive us; it not enforces in the mind of those politicians an opinion that voters are gullible but also guarantees morally defective politicians.
John Steinmeyer
Bradenton
