Letters to the editor: Traffic safety, ‘want-to-be dictator’ Donald Trump and the ‘socialist’ Democrats

Make roads safer
I read with interest the report on the Manatee County Commission’s consideration of roundabouts to address traffic problems, especially out east (“Could roundabouts be the answer to this neighborhood’s traffic problems?” Oct. 16, 2018).
As a resident who faces a daily challenge exiting my neighborhood, Watercrest, with the traffic’s excessive speeds and the lack of visibility due to the road curvature, and who has seen my neighbor “t-boned” last spring, I am extremely concerned with the failure of the commissioners to deal with this problem.
In my view, the commission should not let the perfect — roundabouts — be the enemy of the good — relatively inexpensive stop signs. The traffic problems on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard are only going to intensify with the extension to Fruitville, when the roadway will become an alternative to I-75. Already, the speed limit of 35 mph is honored more in the breach, and not by a mere 5 or 10 mph.
This is a dangerous situation, and should be dealt with sooner rather than later, before there are more, and potentially, tragic accidents. Whatever the solution, I agree with Commissioner Jonsson, who suggested moving funding from lower priority projects.
What is a higher priority for government than the safety of citizens? Surely it should be a higher priority than pickle ball courts, or handing over millions to a developer who essentially bribed the county to buy a preserve. And isn’t it a higher priority than the multi-million purchase of the Premier Sports Campus from another developer?
At the very least, while the county “studies” the problem, and attempts to find potential funding for roundabouts, I very much hope commissioners will consider stop signs or other inexpensive interim solutions. Every day they delay, they place their constituents’ safety in jeopardy.
Kathleen Grant
Lakewood Ranch
‘Silent majority’ backs Trump
It’s amazing reading the various opinion pundits from the most notable newspapers. This hatred of the president and every policy regardless of its positive outcome, and the belief that every American believes the way they do or ought to believe the way they do is hilarious.
The president has many faults, as many would agree. Where they differ is these pundits somehow believe they are speaking for the masses. The pulse I feel is that many people silently support him and the left is a much smaller group than they realize. These crazy ideas that everyone supports or should support open borders, climate change without dissent, every abnormal degree of human existence accepted, and socialistic programs that lean communistic is ridiculous.
The continued support of the president by the silent majority is a resounding rejection of those ideas. It should be noted that the liberal media outnumber conservatives 5 to 1 and still their message doesn’t get through. What the tells you is immense.
Mark Jones
Bradenton
Say ‘no’ to ‘want-to-be’ dictator
Think it can’t happen here? Think again.
Fascism, Nazism and now we face Trumpism. Tyrants are emboldened by enablers. Let’s not enable the enablers.
The mid-terms may be our best chance to say “no” to a “want-to-be” dictator.
Jim Padden
Bradenton
Democrats are socialists
I don’t understand why the left wants quick action on the murder case against the Saudis but after seven FBI investigations on Justice Kavanaugh they wanted more investigation when there is no evidence of any evil doings.
Why were they questioning things written in his high school year book of nearly 40 years ago. I’m certainly not anxious for musings in my annual to be broadcast. How many of you during your raging hormones days haven’t engaged in something you wouldn’t publicize today? It seems President Trump was persecuted about the prostitute scandal when he was a private citizen but If you mention former President Clinton’s affair with a 22-year-old intern in the Oval Office, the Democrats scoff at the mention.
The left leaning media never mentions Trump’s accomplishments of the last 21 months with no cooperation from the socialist Democrats. Newspaper headlines blast Gov. Scott for alleged involvement in a Sunpass scandal two weeks before the election and having never mention the many decades of Sen. Nelson’s do-nothing reign in the swamp. Is it any wonder conservatives like me and my president hate the media wing of the socialist Democrat party?
As a history buff I see the Democratic party reflecting the actions promoted by Karl Marx. We are fortunate in having President Trump in office with the current invasion of Central Americans. The videos show thousands of strong men in their 20’s & 30’s coming who should be in their country converting it to a constitutional republic like ours. Maybe the reason they haven’t done so is because they don’t have a 2nd amendment like we have. The millions we send their countries are stolen by their corrupt government much like the Democrats we have in the swamp.
Frank Eldridge
Palma Sola
