Letters to the Editor: Candidate’s son’s Facebook posts, tariffs and taxes and Robin DiSabatino

‘Appalled’
I was appalled to read about the racist and sexist social media posts from David Shapiro’s son.
Such derogatory and offensive language has no place in this society. For a lawyer to still have those comments public is mind-boggling and truly disturbing.
Even worse, the article states that the son has played a prominent role in Shapiro’s campaign. Makes you wonder just what kind of operation Shapiro is running
Steve Jones
Bradenton
Tariffs just another tax
The money collected from tariffs goes into the general fund for the federal government. Tariffs impose a double taxation on consumers. Tariffs increase the cost of goods and increase the sales tax on the goods. If a 25 percent tariff is imposed on goods the cost of the $1,000 worth of goods will increase by $250. When you apply a 7 percent sales tax to the added cost, it adds $17.50 to the price of the goods, for a total increase of $267.50 over the previous cost.
How long do you think a business will absorb these costs without passing them on to the consumer? Of course they will pass the costs on, maybe not all at once but they will. It is logical to maintain their margins for their investors. This type of taxation is regressive and does the most harm to the poor and middle class. So as the 1 percent get a huge tax break the GOP has found a way to have you pay for it. Slick! Except some of us are not asleep at the wheel.
To add insult to injury, President Trump has ordered the allotment of billions of dollars in corporate welfare to bail out big agriculture from the tariff retaliation imposed by China. Our national debt is spinning out of control while we reduce taxes on the 1 percent, increase the cost of living for the average American, alienate our allies and threaten Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The collapse of the Soviet Union was caused by the collapse of their economy. Wake up folks, the King has no clothes and the house is on fire.
Raymond Fusco
Bradenton
DiSabatino will be missed
I’d like to thank Manatee County Commissioner Robin DiSabatino for all she has done for the county and her constituents. She has devoted her time, wisdom and soul to her district and the entire county.
She made tough decisions based solely on what was best for all residents, not neccessarily what was popular or for political gain. She gave home for those of us becoming jaded about our current political system.
Thank you, Mrs. DiSabatino for your integrity, ethics and leadership. You will be missed.
Angela R. Yoho
Bradenton
