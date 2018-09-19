Letter to an editor: Animals have a friend in Vern Buchanan

Buchanan is a friend of animals
Florida’s Vern Buchanan is one of the leading animal welfare advocates in Congress. He is the author of a bill that passed the U.S. House in early September to ban the sale of dog and cat meat in the United States. He’s got the same idea for horses; they should be off the table and in the stable. His bill, H.R. 113, would ban the slaughter of American horses for human consumption and stop them from being exported for that purpose to Canada or Mexico.
Buchanan is the co-chair of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus, with Democrat Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, and he’s also been fighting to protect the Endangered Species Act from assaults from several of his Republican colleagues.
He’s co-sponsored legislation to crack down on dogfighting and cockfighting, shark finning, and a raft of other bills to help animals.
Fighting animal cruelty is not a partisan issue, and we are grateful that Buchanan is leading the charge in the Congress to attract support from all of his colleagues regardless of party affiliation. We are especially grateful for his leadership in introducing and carrying critical animal protection bills.
Marty Irby, executive director
Animal Wellness Action
Washington, D.C.
Remembering ‘Mrs. El’za’
Even though it has been one year since my mother, Mrs. El’za Morial Russ passed, I continue to receive many cards, phone calls, and financial gifts. I am overwhelmed by your thoughtfulness and generosity, but I know my mother would want you to donate to the National Institutes of Health or the American Heart Association in her memory.
Mrs. El’za had fallen, fracturing her pelvis, and was unable to bounce back at 95 years of age. She was an exceptionally devoted mother and an awesome fun, loving Nana to her two grands and one great-grand. Per her request, I was able to host a dinner party at Beach House to honor those who were part of her Celebration of Life, and honor her birthday as well. I am especially grateful to Griffith Cline Funeral Home for the excellent presentation of my mother. She looked flawless, elegant, and a peace.
A very special thanks to my five high school classmates for being a part of my mother’s program. As Mrs. El’za’s daughter, I wil always remember her beauty, grace, her laughter and her gentle ways.
Hannah Whitall Smith wrote: “See to it that your children, when they grow up, do not remember you as an anxious, worried, irritable mother, but live such a restful life before them that they will have always a picture of peace and trust when they think of you “.
Happy Birthday, Mrs.El’za.
