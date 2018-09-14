Letters to the Editor: The Constitution, prayer in public park and Trump ‘remorse’

Celebrate the Constitution
The week of September 17 – September 23, we celebrate the 231st anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. The Daughters of the American Revolution first presented a resolution to Congress in order to mark the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution each year. Our Constitution unites us all as American citizens and embodies our principles to the rule of law placing the power in the hands of the people.
It is a precious document that our forefathers drafted to outline how our government would function. Many have fought and died protecting our rights outlined in the U.S. Constitution, and to them, we are forever indebted. Our Constitution sets us apart and enables us to live in a land where we are free to disagree, free to vote, free to have an open government and free to have a voice in how we will be governed.
This week, the Manatee County Clerk’s Office will kick off U.S. Constitution Week by wearing patriotic colors. The office will also have a limited supply of complimentary pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution, one per customer, which will be available later in the week while supplies last.
As we celebrate the founding of our country and the Constitution upon which it is founded, I hope you will join me in giving gratitude for those who made our freedoms a reality and who protect them for us all.
Angelina “Angel” Colonneso
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
Bradenton
Day of Prayer complaint is ‘pitiful’
The Sept. 8 story, “Atheist group forces changes to Palmetto’s Day of Prayer,” might be comical if it weren’t pitiful. The Freedon from Religion Foundation is a watchdog group who snoop about to make sure religion is not creeping into government at any level.
Apparently the group objects to the city of Palmetto for holding the National Day of Prayer in a city park. The spokesman for the atheist foundation, attorney Andrew Seidel says the National Day of Prayer “alienates non-Christians in Palmetto by turning them into political outsiders in their community.”
Seriously, Mr. Seidel? How many citizens of Palmetto have complained to you about feeling left out because they don’t like Christians holding a prayer meeting in their park? Could such disenfranchise souls not get their own picnic in the park together even with a banner advertising their mission?
Ask middle school girls how to deal with exclusion. When they don’t get invited to the sleepover, they organize one of their own that is bigger and with better cookies and nail polish.
Ann Rector
Bradenton
U.S. can’t afford Trump
I would like to respond to those expressing “buyer’s remorse” for voting for Donald Trump in recent letters to the Herald.
These comments prove the importance of learning as much as possible about a candidate before casting your vote. I did extensive research on Trump before I voted, and what I learned convinced me that I could not vote for him. During his entire adult life as a New York businessman, Donald Trump was involved in a life of immorality, deceit and corruption. I decided that at age 71, a leopard doesn’t change his spots and would probably bring that corruption with him into the White House. Apparently, my instincts were correct.
Perhaps if more people had checked into his background before voting and paid attention to his offensive and bizarre behavior during the campaign, he would not be the current occupant of the White House, who has been under investigation by the FBI since before he became president. I am particularly appalled and deeply concerned about his incessant lying, his constant attacks on our free press and our justice system, his ties with Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs, and his mental and emotional state.
Additionally, since he became president, our deficit has ballooned, our national debt is at an all time high and our nation is no longer considered the leader of the free world. Our country cannot afford two more years of President Trump and his chaotic administration in the White House.
Carol Gazell
Bradenton
