Is Trump fit for office? Letter-writers have their say

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Native American tribes in Montana and South Dakota say the Trump administration unlawfully approved the Keystone XL oil pipeline without considering potential damage to cultural sites. Attorneys for the Fort Belknap and Rosebud Sioux tribes sued the U.S. State Department Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, asking a court to rescind the permit. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo