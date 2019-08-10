In death, Jeffrey Epstein is not a victim. The real victims still deserve justice | Editorial

Jeffrey Epstein is found dead by suicide in Manhattan jail cell Federal sources confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal sources confirmed to the Miami Herald Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell.

Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide makes it even more compelling to dig deeper into that sordid affair. His upcoming trial would have shed light into the many aspects of his crimes and the cover-ups. The victims, who now will never get the bittersweet satisfaction of facing him in a courtroom, cannot be deprived of the knowledge of how this atrocity of a case happened.

They, and the American public, must be told how and why the criminal-justice system mishandled the crimes of this rich and powerful predator so badly.

We need to know how Epstein’s kid-glove treatment in a Palm Beach County stockade came to be. Here, more answers should be forthcoming now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered an independent investigation. It needs to be unflinching in its reach and thoroughness.

But we also now need to know how Epstein, on suicide watch while in jail in New York, was able to do the very thing authorities say they wanted to prevent. Even here, the justice system has failed.

The Miami Herald pledges to keep seeking, keep digging for the truth. Finding the justice that has eluded Epstein’s abuse victims for too long has been the Herald’s only goal.

Jeffrey Epstein, in death, is not the victim. The Herald and other media outlets simply held up a mirror in front of him. Ultimately, he didn’t like what he saw.

This was a man who deftly avoided accountability. In fact, he had never been truly punished for his sexual abuse of dozens of young girls.

Instead Epstein was aided and abetted not just by other rich and powerful people, not just his attorneys, who were paid to defend him, but, egregiously, by the criminal justice system itself. After all, more than a decade ago, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Miami let him skate with scant consequences — 13 months in a comfortable jail cell, with work-release privileges and, reportedly, sexual privileges, too.

The victims of Epstein’s sexual abuse need to have the facts as to why he was allowed to do what he did to them with relative impunity. The public needs to know why law enforcement let him off so easily the first time and why he was allowed access to the tools and the opportunity to hang himself even though he was on suicide watch.







Jeffrey Epstein is dead. The truths of this awful case must not die with him.