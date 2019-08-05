We call BS on President Trump’s sudden turnaround on hatred | Editorial

Police respond in force to Dayton shooting At least nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a shooter opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2019. The suspect was shot dead by police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At least nine people were killed and 26 others injured when a shooter opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2019. The suspect was shot dead by police.

Nope, not buying it.

And we won’t buy President Trump’s repudiation of hate and white supremacy until he takes responsibility for kicking over the stone of hatred — which has always existed — with his words and with his deeds and acknowledges that he has egged on the people who arm themselves with weapons of war and massacre the very people he himself has targeted.

Until he publicly reverses course and acknowledges that, no, there are not “very fine people” on both sides.

Until he stops tying the hateful acts of red-blooded American white-male terrorists to immigration, maybe even lifting his Muslim ban as proof that he understands that the worst acts of hatred now are coming from people who look like him.

Until he tells us contritely, sincerely, that he has been one of the main sources of that “evil contagion” he says is spreading online.

Until he stops linking reports of hateful acts to “fake news.”

Until his next campaign rally does not incite his white base to hate brown-skinned immigrants.

Until his next tweet doesn’t condemn African-American representatives and by extension, their African-American constituents, but asks, rather, ‘How can I help?” For instance, at a time when black homeownership has plummeted, Trump is also gutting fair-housing laws.

Until he says, out loud, that “You know, a lot those rats running around Baltimore are holed up in slum housing that my son-in-law’s family owns.

Until he says “Shut up!” to his sycophantic Republican enablers in Congress and elsewhere that the massacres at the hands of white supremacists are to be blamed on “homosexual marriage,” “drag queen advocates,” “the breakdown of the traditional American family” and “acceptance of recreational marijuana.” Yes, Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller said that on Facebook.

Until he acknowledges who he has almost always been and what he has become — yes, a racist, sexist bully — and commits to truly change his ways. Introspection is always difficult, so we don’t have high hopes.

Until he tells Melania Trump to knock it off — everybody knows that her anti-bullying campaign isn’t fooling anyone.

Until he tells us what kind of God he prays to. Otherwise, those pictures of him and the first lady in church every once in a while are merely photo-ops.

We are not holding our breath that President Trump will do any of this.

Until he does, his convenient condemnation of deplorable acts of hatred has no credibility whatsoever.