House arrest? For Epstein? Hell no! | Editorial

Years later, Epstein's victims discuss the lasting impact of sexual abuse Victims of Jeffery Epstein share the emotional toll that sexual abuse has taken on them — even years after the abuse occurred. Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown interviewed the young women, most speaking for the first time about Epstein.

Sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein will ask Senior U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman at his bond hearing on Monday to let him out of jail so that he can await trial at his cushy $77 million Upper East Side mansion in Manhattan.

Berman has not sought any guidance from us. But if he were to do so, our advice would be short — and not so sweet.