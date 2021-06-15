Former Bradenton Herald editorial page editor David Klement was ‘a man of his word’ | Opinion

David Klement was my editor, my mentor, my friend. For 12 years, from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the eve of 9/11, we shared the Ivory Tower at the Bradenton Herald. David, the seasoned journalist who crafted artful editorials. Me, at least in the early years, the novice, the greenhorn. David was the one who taught me the disciplines of writing, of seeing issues from many viewpoints and debating often conflicting views in editorial board discussions.

We shared a large office, the front half a living room, designed to be a welcoming space to disarm upset readers or irate politicians who came pounding on our door. The back half was divided into our cubicles. David’s was by the windows, mine along the glass wall separating us from the newsroom. We were an island unto ourselves. Our days were set by routine. Reading the papers first thing in the morning and clipping pertinent stories. Then a brief discussion on what each of us would write. Neither of us ate lunch until our editorial for the day was done. Selecting syndicated columns and cartoons for the Op/Ed pages in the afternoon. Then, laying out the pages with pica poles in hand (back in the dark ages before digital publishing) and finally checking the pages after the layout crew pasted them onto the boards for printing. It was our job to opine, to stir the pot, as David often said, to get people thinking. Not a news cycle goes by that I don’t speculate what kind of conversations we would be having and what editorials we would be writing today.

I look back on those years with great appreciation and gratitude for David’s mentoring. What a topsy-turvy job it was. Every day was different. Some sobering. Some funny. Some out right bizarre, like the time we spotted a candidate for Longboat Key mayor snapping off philodendron cuttings from the atrium planters and hiding them under his suitcoat after his endorsement interview.

Or the day Secretary of State Katherine Harris stormed into an editorial board meeting, unexpected and unannounced because she happened to be passing by. Breathless with her bracelets bangling and her diamonds flashing she tried to convince us she had her hanging chads in order. David was not impressed, cutting her off to get back to his agenda. Dumbstruck, she left with an apology.

Then, there was the editorial board meeting when Sheriff Charlie Wells tried to defend one of his deputies accused of nearly killing a suspect in a chokehold. Our publisher Craig Wells was sitting at the head of the conference table. In the middle of his passionate defense, Sheriff Wells suddenly stood up, knocking over his chair as he rushed behind Craig throwing one of his beefy arms around our publisher’s neck. As Craig’s face turned from red to blue Wells said, “See, that didn’t hurt him at all.”

During the Bush/Gore presidential campaign, the editorial board was split, half for George W. Bush, half for Al Gore. Faced with the certainty of our then publisher Mac Tully’s strong support for Bush, David was prepared with a written statement in support of Al Gore. His voice was strong as he decimated point by point Tully’s support for Bush. David always stood up for what he believed, even when that opinion went against prevailing winds

It is his integrity and courage that I most admire. David Klement was that rarest of breed, a man of his word.

What I wouldn’t give to be back in our Ivory Tower once again, pounding out more editorials. Or to hear that famous sneeze of David’s during allergy season that woke up the entire newsroom. Thank you, David. The world and especially Manatee County is a much better place because of you. I am sure all your friends and colleagues would agree, we are better too, because you were a part of our lives. You will be missed my friend, but rest assured never forgotten.

Donna Wisener Wright is a former Bradenton Herald reporter and editorial writer.