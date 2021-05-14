It’s time to thank our EMS first responders for all that they do to save lives | Opinion

Manatee first responders deserve a thank you during EMS Week.

From treating patients with COVID-19 to administering the vaccines to homebound seniors, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service professionals have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, putting the well-being and safety of their community before their own. The career can be difficult, challenging, and stressful — especially over the last year.

As we approach National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week from May 16-22, let us remember all the sleepless nights and long hours that EMS professionals have had battling the coronavirus pandemic. Manatee County EMS employees have gone above and beyond during this unprecedented public health crisis to protect our community.

Approximately 160 Manatee County Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and Paramedics serve our community. Every year, those first responders respond up to 60,000 emergencies. From patients suffering from cardiac arrest, stroke, respiratory failure, traumatic injuries and any other condition that requires immediate medical attention, we rely highly on our trained EMS providers to provide front-line medical care.

EMTs and Paramedics are the healthcare safety net for all of us and I’m grateful daily for the work our first responders do to keep us healthy and safe. Our community should be proud of the men and women who have been on the front lines of our health care system, saving lives, keeping us safe and delivering prompt, essential care.

In my role as Manatee County EMS Chief, I am constantly amazed by the bravery and resilience of our employees. I have the privilege of working with professionals who work tirelessly to keep our community healthy. From our Clinical Education Section, who are constantly providing evidence-based training and continuing education to our First Responders, our Specialty Paramedics that have continued to excel and become specialists, to our Logistics and Support Services Section who work feverishly to keep our ambulances stocked and team fully protected with personal protective equipment. The Manatee County EMS team are the masked heroes of Manatee County.

It’s been a long and challenging past year for our EMS workers seeing coworkers get sick, friends and families lose loved ones and our pre-hospital system getting challenged in ways we have never seen before. Our first responders continued to provide excellent 911 emergency medical response, quickly adapting to the ever-changing policies and safety procedures, to respond, support, and care for our community.

The pandemic has brought light to how much we depend on these trained individuals, and how versatile our pre-hospital providers can be. Enabling them to not be defined by lights, sirens, or ambulance rides to the hospital, but to be recognized and highlight that behind the masks of our county employees are people who take on many critical roles: Healthcare professional. Crisis Manager. Crisis Counselor. Social worker. Consoler. Caregiver. And the calm voice during everyone’s emergency.

EMS Week is an opportunity to recognize what our first responders do every day. It’s an opportunity to showcase our talents, and to let the public know how, when, and why to use the 911 system.

To Manatee’s first responders, remember the daily work you perform changes the lives of your patients, their families and loved ones. Every day you brave the danger and your efforts deserve my most profound appreciation. Your talent, dedication and skill make positive change possible.

Thank you for comforting the community. Thank you for risking your safety. Thank you for your bravery. Thank you for your commitment. Thank you for your service and dedication.

During Emergency Medical Services Week, I invite you all to celebrate and support the EMS professionals who demonstrate the values at the heart of Manatee County. Manatee County EMS is honored to serve you and we will always be there for you when you need us. Many times, we do not have the opportunity to thank these heroes, but if you do, take a moment to thank them for dedicating their lives to keeping Manatee County healthy and safe.

The opinion piece was written by Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield.