Opinion $72 million in COVID relief gives Manatee County a chance to get things done in our community | Opinion

The Manatee County government administrative building Manatee County government

Manatee County is about to receive a stack of cash from the American Rescue Plan, initiated by President Joe Biden to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It stresses me out when the U.S. Mint cranks up the printing press to flood more dollars into our economy. But hey, economics was not my major, and maybe I just don’t understand how it really works. Since there is little I can do about it, I relegate my angst to the experts and turn my attention to the role I have in local government. Hopefully, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is watching our GDP like a hawk and ensuring inflation rates don’t rise.

My focus turns to the opportunities that Manatee County will have with $78.2 million headed our way. This is in addition to approximately $12 million for emergency rental assistance that we will score. Sounds great, right? Sure, unexpected cash sounds good, but to me it feels like it is going to take an army of staff to develop a road map of programs that align with the president’s rescue plan, and then a well-oiled machine to execute it.

The local timing couldn’t be better, as we are at the beginning stages of developing our county budget, which allows us to shift, add, or eliminate priorities in anticipation of receiving this windfall. Utility investments, including broadband infrastructure, are highlighted as an appropriate use of these funds, and — may I add —welcomed as we struggle to replace decaying water and sewer pipes before they break, and keep up with the growth that never seems to slow. Many neighborhoods still don’t have access to high-speed internet and the digital divide appears, about to be bridged. Let’s face it, the internet is no longer just a nicety, it is essential.

As we gear up to hire an interim and then permanent county administrator, my thoughts turn to how critical these hiring decisions will be to successfully implementing the American Rescue Plan. Even more important than the top new hire will be the efforts to maintain our excellent staff, while accurately projecting the additional work efforts created by this good fortune.

Manatee County has historically enjoyed a culture of happy and qualified employees who are valued and respected. While we are experiencing a shift in our county administration, I will be seeking an administrator who steps in to support an environment where employees feel connected and understand that their work matters to our overall mission. How is that done? It starts with excellent communication skills and a leader who sets the example for a transparent and honest workplace, prioritizes a work-life balance, and shows appreciation to the entire team for reaching our goals. Retaining our talent will also be hinged on encouraging our staff to be highly engaged in their work and providing consistent opportunities for growth. This is the workplace that Manatee County has created and one that needs to maintained.

Once we receive this federal stimulus, we will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend it. Look, there is no question that there are worse problems to have, and at the end of 2024 I hope we look back on this time — having spent every last dime — and know that we put the right people in the right places that led to our success.

Misty Servia is a Manatee County commissioner who represents District 4 in south county. You can email her at misty.servia@mymanatee.org