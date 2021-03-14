Sunshine Week shines light on public information in Manatee, Florida | Opinion







Florida is recognized as the Sunshine State, both for its gorgeous clear skied days and its strong open records laws. Some individuals might not fully be aware of the rights we, as Florida residents, have to public information. In recognition of Sunshine Week, March 14-20, clerks throughout the state are celebrating transparency in government, and our role in providing residents access to important public, court, and historic records. The Manatee Clerk’s Office is the central repository for some of Manatee County’s most important public records.

As clerk of court & comptroller in Manatee County, I am proud of my responsibility and ability to provide our citizens with access to records and the resources they need to be active and engaged members of the community. Maintaining transparency and equal access to public information is one of my core responsibilities as your clerk of court — and one I take very seriously. Every year we take this opportunity to continue to educate our employees on the laws

pertaining to public records.

Sunshine Week is a national initiative celebrating access to public information and open government. In Florida, we have specific laws supporting residents who want to be engaged in their communities and gain access to public information. Florida’s commitment to open government first began in 1909 with the Public Records Law. Since then, it has evolved to become the Sunshine Law.

The Manatee County Clerk’s Office will be wearing yellow on Tuesday, March 16, to celebrate Sunshine Week, and our staff has been undergoing its annual training on Sunshine Law and Public Records.

In honor of the 16th annual Sunshine Week, our association, Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, has posted an online directory of each county’s public records request process on www.flclerks.com. The page includes each office’s website, public records contact phone number, and a link to their specific policy, process or search page.

As your elected clerk of court, a constitutional officer, and a public trustee, I promise to work hard every day and uphold my commitment to defending your right to access public information. I encourage all citizens to take full advantage of the information they have at their disposal year-round. If you have any questions, you are always welcome to call, email, stop by our office, or submit a request online - we are at your service.

Angelina “Angel” Colonneso is the Manatee County clerk and comptroller.