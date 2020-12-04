A few questions for Commissioner Van Ostenbridge before he fires Manatee administrator | Opinion

I am sure Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge’s opinion piece in Wednesday’s Herald was intended to provide the rationale and answers for his motion to terminate Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea. Unfortunately, it seems to have raised more questions than answers.

He says, “governing should be about data.” Is there data to support the contention that the size and scope of government grew faster than the county itself? If so, let’s see it. What are the fiefdoms that were created? Describe/identify them.

What are the multiple tax hikes pushed on residents? There’s only one, which happens to have been voted on by county residents. Is that putting local government in the hands of the people?

What are: “conservative solutions to decades-old problems;” “a conservative ideology;” “a career bureaucrat;” “drain the swamp;” and the best one of all, “RINO’s.”

Broad generalizations and slogans to appeal to the emotions of some residents. But the commissioner states, “Governing should never be based on emotional decision making.”

Let’s explore the term “RINO.”

The Republicans I have known and respected over the years, Eisenhower, Reagan, Dole, the Bushes, McCain, Romney, et. al., all honest and respectable men, could be classified as bureaucrats. Look at the Lincoln Project, all highly respected Republicans who recently denounced the current leadership of the Republican Party and supported a Democratic presidential candidate. The current leadership of the Republican Party has gone so far right as to not be recognizable by those of us who have been loyal Republicans for years. Has anyone ever considered the fact that “RINO’s” might just be those who follow and espouse the far right ideologies of the current leadership and the men and women mentioned above are the TRUE Republicans?

Perhaps it’s the newly elected commissioners who are RINO’s and not those who have led before. Again, it’s easy to toss around labels and slogans, but as Commissioner Van Ostenbridge avows, “governing should be about data,” not emotion.

Last, county government should be run like a business. In some instances, using business principles in carrying out county operations is justified and wise. I’m sure it is already done. But the county is not a business!

Haven’t we learned anything about that from the businessman who was elected in 2016 and more recently jettisoned? Experience in government and governing is absolutely essential! The best interests of our county will be served by retaining those with experience, those who have “walked the walk,” not just “talked the talk.”

This public “lynching” is outrageously irresponsible! If this commission wishes to have “staff beholden to them,” that can be best achieved by working with them. If, after a period of time, at least a year, staff are not responsive, then that is the time for some to move on, not coming in with a hatchet on day one!

This isn’t a reality TV show. It’s for real!!

Richard Correnti, a former university administrator, lives in Bradenton.