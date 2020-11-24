Focus on Manatee | Be thankful for the opportunities to make a difference in Bradenton

Many people have lost things they never expected to lose this year — a loved one, a job, savings, learning gains in school, even knowing whether they have enough money to pay the rent. Some families are finding themselves in line at a food distribution event for the first time, feeling self-conscious but relieved for the chance to get nourishment.

Yet at Thanksgiving this year, we find more reasons to be grateful than ever before, namely, the chance to make a difference. Being alive today can be a humbling experience, especially when you are fully aware of the good in your life and the ways you can actively participate in your community. There are systems in place that have allowed us to live up to this opportunity and responsibility.

At Manatee Community Foundation, it is our great privilege to partner with charitable individuals, families and businesses that seek to make a difference through local philanthropy. They are not just caring people, but shrewd ones. Each donor expects returns on investment in the form of social gains. A review of every grant we have awarded through their vision reveals a diverse collection of positive outcomes that may appear disparate but are in fact interwoven with the overall health of Manatee County.

There are intricate relationships among effective programs in the arts, environment, mental health, early childhood development, post-secondary attainment, social services and economic gains. For example, conservation of pristine natural habitat supports eco-tourism and visitors, feeding our restaurants, hotels and small businesses. Digital access and food security are deeply tied to educational outcomes, which in turn grow the workforce with well-qualified employees who are able to support their families.

What makes it possible for us to have such a high level of civic involvement to activate these intertwined missions? We especially thank those who support the work of local news, nonprofits, and people who courageously lead key government, business and charitable institutions. Together they open dialogue that allows people to shape their own community with dollars, time, and unique voices and perspectives.

Structured giving and trusted nonprofit organizations. If we listen to voices in the nonprofit sector, we can gain a greater understanding of Manatee County. They implore us to keep inquiring about community-led change instead of arriving with the answers. Accountable to the public, 501(c)(3) public charities have legally responsible boards of directors that must disclose conflicts of interests. Their missions fulfill a social purpose, and their financial documents must be provided to the public — offering an accountability system to donors. Local nonprofits have an enormous amount of data about our community. As stewards of charitable dollars, their role in making gains for people they serve and in education is enormous.

Access to local news and information. Access to information about what is happening in our community is essential for people to be engaged and to deploy the best use of resources. Without it, we learn about changes when it is too late. What outrages us? What moves us to get involved? What do we want to see more of because we know that it works? Proceedings of a School Board meeting, a special meeting of our Board of County Commissioners, pressing issues impacting public health, or the potential fate of a resource in short supply are all examples of events we need to know about to advocate for the best result. Our public library system, newspaper, and public radio and television provide this access together with other media outlets. During the pandemic, partnerships between the government, business and charitable sectors have increased the flow of information and efficiencies that help us make the most of the total dollars available for those in need.

Courageous, Reflective Leadership. Courageous, reflective local leaders have both the stomach for bold moves that redefine possibilities, and the patience and desire to understand complex dynamics at play in our community. These leaders are driven by an ethical framework and passion for learning. I had a brief exchange recently with one of our fund holders and former Visa executive about Dee Hock, the founder of the company. Hock famously said, “If you look to lead, invest at least 40% of your time managing yourself – your ethics, character, principles, purpose, motivation, and conduct.” This is a particularly meaningful local reflection today. This type of leader gives others a voice and a way in.

At Thanksgiving and throughout the year, we are grateful for the individual ability to raise our hands and say, “Yes. I want to make a difference.” It’s a good time to appreciate what enables us to do it so easily, just as we consider the responsibilities afforded to us to actively participate in our cities and neighborhoods.

Your active involvement in giving — along with advocating for collaboration and transparency — pays dividends in the quality of life we all deserve in Manatee County. The tools are at our fingertips. Let’s keep doing the work, supporting effective leaders, and showing up when our eyes and ears are needed. Let’s also be the ones to say, “I don’t think so,” when something stands in the way of the good we want to see.

For those who have experienced a year like no other, what a reassuring message to know that those who can help do help, that we are truly in this together.

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!

Susie Bowie is executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation.