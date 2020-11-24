Being thankful for the little things gives us hope for the future | Opinion

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, our national democracy being questioned daily, and a host of local challenges, a holiday about gratitude may feel a little off. But remembering each little thing we are grateful for allows us to be truly thankful and have hope for the future. The year 2020 will not bring the “normal” Thanksgiving Day, but maybe this is a time that we can reflect on all of the beautiful Thanksgiving days we have had in our lives.

I was never much of a physics fan in school, which is why I didn’t become an engineer, but the one thing I took away from high school physics was Newton’s third law of motion: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

I didn’t realize then how that would guide my life, but it has. During this season of thanks in an unprecedented time, I am grateful for those who face a crisis with the rhythm of a strong work ethic and a commitment to helping others. These are the people who inspire me to do more, and they are everywhere.

Serving Manatee County as a commissioner has allowed me to witness Newton’s third law play out over and over again. One of the privileges of serving is the ability to meet and work with many different people, all with different backgrounds, needs, and personalities. Our paths cross because they have a problem or a need and come to the county for help. The underlying common principle I’ve noticed is that each person with an open mind and heart finds a way to a solution and the close-minded angry person, searching for an answer never gets there.

I’m only one elected official on a board of seven, but when I am searching for the right thing to do, I only have to remember who I serve. My job is to serve the citizens and businesses of District 4 and I stand for them and all of Manatee County. And for this privilege, I am very thankful.

Misty Servia is a Manatee County Commissioner who serves District 4 in south county. You can reach her at misty.servia@mymanatee.org