Naked woman rescued from a storm drain in South Florida. How she got there is a mystery

A naked woman was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach road. Detectives are now trying to figure out what happened.

The bizarre rescue began early Tuesday during rush hour when a good Samaritan heard yelling coming from a drain on Atlantic Avenue and called 911, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Crews removed the grate to access the drain, which is about 8-feet deep, fire rescue said. They then used a ladder and harness to pull the woman out. Some crew members held a large white sheet around the drain to protect her privacy as she was pulled up.

“She wasn’t wearing any clothes. She was dirty and disheveled. She had leaves on her,” said Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella to CBS12, a TV station that covers the Palm Beach County area.

The woman, wrapped in the sheet, was then taken to the hospital for examination, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. Delray Beach Fire Rescue

Police have not disclosed her name or age yet. The woman told officers she was trapped in the storm drain system for “a significant time — perhaps days, perhaps weeks,” Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White told WPTV, a TV station that covers the Palm Beach County area.

“The biggest question police officers have is how did she get into the drain, where did she get into the drain and how long had she been down in the storm drain system,” he said.

