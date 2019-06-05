Taco Bell ran out of shells. Customer -- not a Florida man -- calls the cops

Guy rides into Taco Bell on a horse A Texas man becomes an internet sensation after riding a horse into a Taco Bell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Texas man becomes an internet sensation after riding a horse into a Taco Bell.

What do you do when a Taco Bell runs out of hard and soft taco shells? You call the police, of course.

At least that’s what one person in Slidell, La., thought they should do when it happened to them, according to a WFLA report.

But the cops had a sense of humor, calling what happened to the unidentified complainant, “A Travesty,” according to southernthing.com.

The Slidell Police Department posted the complaint on their Facebook page, expanding on serious nature of the complaint.

“While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!,” the post concludes, which was categorized as “We can’t make this stuff up.”

A commentator on Facebook was quick to note, “First it was Florida Man, soon it’ll be Slidell Man.”

Another was enlightened the next time something happened to her at a fast food place.

“One time I went through the drive through, they ran out of beef! Didn’t realize I could call the police,” she wrote.