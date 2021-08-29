Carnival Cruise ship sailed into Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ida barreled down. Why?

Sunbathing in the middle of the ocean during a hurricane? Probably not what passengers expected when booking their Carnival Cruise trip.

The Carnival Breeze cruise ship set sail for Cozumel, Mexico on Thursday as Category 4 Hurricane Ida, with sustained winds of 150mph, tore through the Gulf of Mexico on its way to Louisiana and Mississippi.

The dangers posed by Hurricane Ida have been predicted for much of the last week, but Carnival’s Chief Communications Officer Chris Chiames said in a email that “at the time Carnival Breeze departed Galveston, it was determined that it was safe to do so.”

“We safely operate ships every year during hurricane season,” Chiames said in an email. “Our Fleet Operations Center works with National Hurricane Center data to monitor storm activity and operate our itineraries.”

Cruise ships can easily maneuver to avoid a storm, Chiames said.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Given our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and crew, we will continue to closely follow the path of the storm and take any necessary actions to keep the ship out of harm’s way.”

The ship returns to Galveston Monday when Hurricane Ida is still expected to be wreaking havoc up the coast in Louisiana and Mississippi.

One passenger told the Sun Herald that the trip to Cozumel was pleasant, but wind and rain picked up at one point on the ship’s route back to Texas, leading to unfavorable conditions.

Chiames said in a follow-up email that “as of this morning Carnival Breeze has safely navigated past Ida’s path.”