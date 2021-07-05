Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba; rain and some flooding expected

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba’s central region on Monday afternoon, bearing down on the island as it struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases and shortages of food and other basic necessities amid the deepest economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Local forecasters said the storm could reach Cuba near the Bay of Pigs, bringing strong wind and heavy rainfall that has already soaked areas in the south and center of the island.

The storm’s path will take it over most of central and western Cuba — where more than 100,000 people have been evacuated in addition to 78,000 in the southern part of the country — before it re-emerges in the Florida Straits early Tuesday morning. On Monday morning, tropical storm watches on Florida’s west coast were upgraded to a warning and extended farther north.

In Havana, hundreds of people were evacuated from buildings that are considered unsafe, especially in older areas of the city, the Civil Defense office said.

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Havana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Matanzas. The office discontinued a tropical storm warning that had been in effect for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguín, Las Tunas, Camagüey and Ciego de Ávila.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Elsa was near the south coast of the island, about 20 miles away from Cayo Largo del Sur, and about 30 miles closer than where it was in the 8 a.m. advisory. The storm was still moving northwest at 14 miles per hour, with sustained winds of 65 mph.

“Some slight weakening is likely while Elsa crosses west-central Cuba today. Restrengthening over the Gulf of Mexico is likely to be limited,” forecasters wrote in the 11 a.m. advisory.

The storm got slightly stronger overnight as it moved over very warm waters on the coast of Cuba, but continued to shrink.

Cuban civil defense authorities reported some damage to agriculture in the southern Granma province, where rain soaked fields where vegetables hadn’t been harvested yet.

President Migue Díaz-Canel asked people to remain vigilant and follow storm preparedness guidelines.

In the Caribbean, more than five inches of rain had fallen in at least one location in Jamaica as of late Sunday morning and video images showed heavy flooding in Kingston, according to the Jamaican government’s Meteorological Service Division.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, the storm was responsible for at least two deaths, the country’s Emergency Operations Center said, after two people were crushed by a collapsed wall in two separate incidents Saturday. Another death was reported in St. Lucia after Elsa battered the eastern Caribbean as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.