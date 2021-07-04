Cuba evacuates more than 100,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa skirts southern provinces

Tropical Storm Elsa was skirting Cuba’s southern provinces on Sunday afternoon and dumping heavy rain after lashing Jamaica and the southern coast of Haiti, where its strong wind gusts crushed crops. Two deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic and one in St. Lucia.

Elsa was moving just southwest of Pilón, in the Cuban province of Granma, and was moving northwest at around 14 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

Cuba has ordered the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from low-lying areas and places with high risk of landslides as the storm is expected to cross the island on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, strong winds were registered in southern areas from Guantanamo to Cabo Cruz, on the western extreme of Granma province.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, VillaClara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana, according to the advisory.

Elsa’s slow speed is expected to continue through Monday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday. The storm is forecast to continue to move near or over eastern Cuba on Sunday evening, and to approach central Cuba late Sunday or early Monday. Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba, and head toward the Florida Straits on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts, according to the advisory.

More than 5 inches of rain had fallen in at least one location in Jamaica as of late Sunday morning and video images showed heavy flooding in Kingston, according to the Jamaican government’s Meteorological Service Division. The Tropical Storm Warning remained in effect as the risk of flooding and possible landslides were still high, the Division said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, the storm was responsible for at least two deaths, the country’s Emergency Operations Center said, after two people were crushed by a collapsed wall in two separate incidents Saturday. Another death was reported in St. Lucia after Elsa battered the eastern Caribbean as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

Despite lots of bubbling & boiling on the satellite, NOAA Hurricane Hunters not finding Elsa any stronger or better organized Sunday morning. Less than 24 hours left in the window of opportunity to strengthen before Cuba land will weaken it further. All good signs this morning. pic.twitter.com/YZKNh9cXV9 — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) July 4, 2021

As the center of the storm neared northeastern Jamaica Sunday morning before moving to portions of eastern Cuba, Jamaica’s Meteorological Service warned the population that rainfall, including heavy showers and thunderstorms, will continue to spread across most parishes.

“Flash flooding is likely in low-lying and floor prone areas today with 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in the forecast,” the Meteorological Service said in an advisory. “Strong winds, reaching to near tropical-storm force, are also expected during at least the next 6-12 hours.”

Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and police force said they received reports of flooded, impassable roads in Kingston, Portmore and St. Thomas parish.

“Members of the public are being reminded to stay indoors,” the disaster office said.

Elsa was approaching Cuba Sunday afternoon, with reports of moderate rain and sustained winds of 40 mph in southern areas like Cabo Cruz, a cape on the western end of the Granma province.

Cuba ordered the evacuation of thousands of people in southern and central areas to protect against heightened risk of flash flooding and landslides.

Families that live in Granma’s low-lying areas in communities such as Madresita, Las Mangas and Guasimilla were moved to 37,000 homes designated as shelters, according to a report in state media news service Cubadebate.

In the central city of Holguin, around 78,000 people were transported from high-risk areas to shelters or to the homes of family members in areas considered safer, according to the report. Earlier Sunday, more than 35,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in the easternmost province of Guantanamo to the homes of family members located on higher ground, the report said.

Authorities were concerned about large gatherings at shelters as Cuba is struggling to contain a spike in COVID-19 infections. The island is facing its deadliest week since the start of the pandemic, breaching the threshold of 3,000 deaths per day last Wednesday and registering 20 deaths in a single day on Thursday, also a record high in the island of 11 million. On Saturday Cuba reported 3,475 confirmed cases and 15 deaths, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Cuba’s eastern regions registered heavy rainfall on Sunday morning and early afternoon, according to the meteorological institute Insmet. In Santiago de Cuba province, home to the island’s second most populous city, 11 reservoirs that are used to supply the region with drinking water were filling up and some reached around 80% of capacity at midday Sunday, the Hydraulic Resources Institute said.

As Elsa moved away from Hispaniola, authorities in the Dominican Republic had 15 provinces, mostly concentrated towards the south, on a green alert because of concerns over possible flooding in rivers and other bodies of water. There is a new high-pressure system that will “dominate the meteorological conditions”, said the Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Center.

In a late Sunday morning report. Dominican authorities said that 51 homes had been partially affected, and one home had been destroyed as a result of Elsa.

Emergency management officials also advised small and medium-sized vessels to stick to the coasts because of “abnormal” ocean.

In Haiti, initial reports suggest that the storm appeared to have had less impact than anticipated and did not cause the kind of damage the storm left behind in the eastern Caribbean, where it downed trees, took down power lines and caused roof damage to more than 550 houses in Barbados.

Haiti’s agriculture did take “a serious blow” because of the wind gusts, said Jerry Chandler, the head of the Office of Civil Protection, the emergency response agency.

“There were strong winds overnight,” he said. “So far no serious damage reported.”