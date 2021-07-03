As Hurricane Elsa approaches Hispaniola, vulnerable Haiti issues a red alert

As Hurricane Elsa continued to move through the Caribbean Sea Saturday toward the island of Hispaniola, which the Dominican Republic and Haiti share, the latter issued a red alert, warning Haitians to anticipate massive amounts of rains and winds.

Authorities temporarily banned all flights and boats from the ports and airports in the southern region of the country.

Elsa, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, was approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola after battering the eastern Caribbean islands of Barbados, St. Lucia and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Though it was weakening a bit, the Category 1 storm’s trajectory still showed the eye passing in the proximity of Haiti’s southern region later Saturday into Sunday, then moving toward Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the hurricane was located 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, and about 440 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm was moving toward the west-northwest at around 31 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti; southern portion of Haiti from Port-au-Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Haiti north of Port-au-Prince and the southern coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engaño.

Early Saturday, the weather over Haiti was partly cloudy with moderately strong winds and with a few stronger gusts.

Vulnerable to any heavy rainfall, Haiti is forecast to receive cumulative rainfall of 4 to 6 inches of rain — or even 8 inches on the mountains including the La Selle mountain range, La Hotte and the La Gonâve. Strong wind gusts ranging from 73 mph and 80 mph, as well as dangerous sea conditions, were in the forecast. All could cause severe flooding, flash floods, mudslides and coastal flooding in the southern regions of the country, Haiti’s emergency disaster agency warned.

Elsa is coming on top of an already very complex situation that includes a sociopolitical crisis, a deadly resurgence of COVID-19, armed gang violence and population displacement in Haiti.

The violence is having serious consequences and ripple effects on the economy and in terms of access to the southern peninsula — the anticipated route for Elsa. It has been cut off from the capital because of the gang violence.

Since June 1, more than 16,000 Haitians from poor, working-class neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince have been forced to flee their homes because of armed conflict between rival gangs.

The Dominican Republic’s Center of Emergency Operations also warned residents the country could experience the possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines.