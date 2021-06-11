Focus on Manatee | How to prepare for hurricane season as a community

Over the past year, businesses throughout our community have faced unexpected trials and unforeseen challenges at every turn. We learned many lessons, including the importance of unity and supporting one another. As we continue to make strides in our journey towards a new “normal”, we must continue to come together, this time in preparation for hurricane season.

We all recognize the Bradenton area as our piece of paradise, so it can be easy to forget just how devastating a natural disaster could be, especially if we are not prepared. As a partner for many businesses in the destination and as a representative for the Bradenton Area CVB, I would like to take this opportunity to do my part to ensure area business-owners are keeping this top of mind and doing what they can now to prepare.

To that end, I implore you to dust off your existing disaster plan and review it with your staff, or create a new plan to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors remains at the forefront of our emergency efforts and that recovery can take place as quickly as possible.

To do our part, the team at the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has a strong Emergency Communications Plan in place to guarantee that the destination’s tourism arm is fully prepared to both assist as county employees and continue communicating about the destination to our visitors.

Our plan outlines action items for multiple scenarios, including a county-wide evacuation or in the event evacuees are sent to our community. It also places heightened focuses on post-event communications which are essential for any destination in the wake of an emergency.

For those in need of a starting point, we have created a short list of action items:

Make an easy-to-follow emergency response plan. Design a map outlining escape routes, evacuation routes and nearby shelters and keep a list of emergency phone numbers available.

Keep a disaster preparedness kit ready. At a minimum this kit should include flashlights, provisions, a first-aid kit and a camera to take photos of any damage sustained.

Review and consider your insurance policy. There are many policy options for businesses small and large which can be vital should a disaster cause damage or a prolong interruption in business.

Back-up all electronic data. All files and data should be backed up and saved somewhere safe. A business may not be able to re-establish itself without important tax, financial and client information.

Determine a communication strategy. Communication to employees, customers and vendor/partners should begin as soon as possible after the threat has passed. Status should also be communicated to the public in a timely and appropriate manner.

For those in need of more assistance setting up an emergency plan, Manatee County has one of the best emergency management teams in Florida. The BACVB has also developed a crisis communications plan template for tourism partner use which can be found https://cdn.bradentongulfislands.com.

As a division of the Public Safety Department, emergency management provides protection for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Manatee County through effective contingency planning, disaster training and more. They can be reached at (941) 749-3500.

It is a true sentiment that you can never be too prepared. Thank you for your time and attention in planning ahead for the season.

Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.