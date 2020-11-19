Reeling from back-to-back hurricanes, Central America is going through the ruins

Seventeen days after Hurricane Eta and four day after Hurricane Iota, chaos still reigns in Central America, mainly in the two hardest hit nations of Honduras and Nicaragua where millions of people lack shelter, food and water.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said Thursday morning the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, a regional body for the United Nations, will evaluate the destruction. He said he expects to receive a report from them in three weeks.

Hernández, who called a meeting of the Central American Integration System earlier this week, emphasized Thursday he’s pushing for all of the government heads to position Central America as a “highly vulnerable region” because of COVID and the two major storms.

He wants all of the countries to coordinate on a plan to relaunch the economy and rebuild the infrastructure.

At least 16 people died in Iota, according to emergency officials in the Red Cross and the Pan American Health Organization: five in Honduras, 10 in Nicaragua and one in the Colombian archipelago of San Andres and Providencia.

Nicaragua Vice President Rosario Murillo acknowledged the lives lost on Tuesday.

“We are saddened by each one of those brothers and sisters that we lose in these circumstances,” she said.

She mentioned some of the victims: a father and son who went home to grab supplies for the shelter swept by a landslide and a woman who fell into raging waters.

The official death toll from Eta, as of Monday, stood at 150.

None of the numbers are final, however, as rescue missions are still underway and some communities are completely incommunicado.

“There have been persons who have disappeared and right now multi-institutional teams are dealing with that crisis,” Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies for PAHO, said on Wednesday.