A landfall for Eta is ‘imminent.’ Manatee, rest of Tampa Bay under hurricane watch

Manatee County and other parts of Tampa Bay are under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Eta hovers off the Gulf Coast of Florida before making an expected move toward the peninsula north of Tampa Bay.

“A Florida landfall from Tropical Storm Eta is now imminent,” the National Weather Service said in a 4:45 a.m. update. “As Eta moves northward just off the coast, the threat for tropical storm force winds, localized flash flooding, storm surge, hazardous marine conditions, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. There is also a chance that Eta will briefly strengthen to a hurricane and hurricane force winds may be felt along the coast north of Anna Maria Island. “

A hurricane watch, which means hurricane conditions are possible within 24 hours, is in place for the Florida Gulf Coast, from Anna Maria Island north to Yankeetown. It includes Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

Coastal areas to the south of Manatee County remain under a tropical storm warning.

As of 4 a.m., the National Hurricane Center placed Eta about 230 miles south-southwest of Tampa, heading north at 12 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

“A motion toward the north-northeast is forecast through Thursday,” the Hurricane Center said. “On the forecast track the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night, and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday.”

The Manatee County Commission on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency to prepare to respond to the storm.