‘Extremely severe’ Category 4 hurricane Eta to make Nicaragua landfall soon

Eta, a slow-moving and “extremely severe” Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, winds, flash flooding and landslides across portions of Central America for the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Eta was slowly moving west-southwest with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center. It was about 30 miles southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

Forecasters say the storm will make landfall on the coast of Nicaragua, between the Honduras-Nicaragua border and Sandy Bay Sirpi, areas that are under a hurricane warning. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning is also in effect from the northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras-Nicaragua border.

Strong winds are already being felt in both the hurricane and tropical storm warning areas, according to the hurricane center.

“Since Eta is likely to be a very slow-moving system after it makes landfall in Central America, torrential rains and inland flooding will be an extremely serious threat over the next few days,” forecasters wrote.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Forecasters expect the storm will begin to weaken after landfall as it moves farther inland over northern Nicaragua and will be back to a tropical depression by the time it moves across central portions of Honduras Thursday and Guatemala Friday.

Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4, is about to hit Nicaragua. NHC

While forecasters aren’t entirely sure that the storm will survive after moving over Central America for the next three days, the hurricane center’s official forecast track shows Eta making a U-turn Friday, taking it back into the Caribbean Sea this weekend, where it could restrengthen into a tropical storm and possibly head toward Cuba.

However, forecasters warn that “It should be noted that both the intensity and track at 4-5 days are highly uncertain at this time.”

How will Hurricane Eta affect Central America?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Forecasters expect the storm will bring “a catastrophic and life-threatening storm surge, along with destructive waves” along portions of Nicaragua’s northeastern coast near and to the north of where Eta’s center makes landfall.

The hurricane center said water levels could reach as high as 14 to 21 feet above normal tide levels in some parts of the hurricane warning area.

“Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta’s eyewall moves onshore along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua this morning,” forecasters wrote.

Eta’s heavy rains will also lead to “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain,” forecasters wrote. “Flash and river flooding is also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.”

Nicaragua and Honduras will get the worst of the rain, with 15 to 25 inches of rainfall expected, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 35 inches of rain, according to the hurricane center.

“Preparations to protect life and property should now be complete,” forecasters wrote.

Hurricane Eta Watches/Warnings

▪ A hurricane warning is in effect from the coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi.

▪ A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning is in effect from the northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras-Nicaragua border.

▪ A tropical storm watch is in effect from the northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla.