Bahamians booted off Florida-bound evacuation ferry. Feds are blaming ferry company

More than a hundred Bahamian evacuees fleeing the destruction of Hurricane Dorian were abruptly kicked off a Fort Lauderdale-bound ferry late Sunday night.

Bahamians waited in line at the Freeport port in Grand Bahama all day Sunday to board the Balearia Caribbean boat scheduled to sail to Fort Lauderdale that evening. Once boarded, crew members ordered 103 people to get off after checking for U.S. visas just minutes before departure. Four hundred evacuees were able to travel to Florida.

The knee-jerk decision, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was not CBP’s, the agency told the Miami Herald on Monday. A spokesperson for CBP said the 103 Bahamians who were not allowed to travel did not have any kind of identification. But a video recording of the announcement made on the ship told passengers without U.S. visas to disembark.

“If they didn’t have IDs, they would have to go to a very lengthy process,” said the spokesperson. “What really happened was the ferry operator knew the ferry would be held because the passengers would have to go through a very lengthy process once at the port, about 12 hours. That would have kept the boat from going back to pick up passengers, and the company didn’t want that. So they told them to get off.”

Ferry company Balearia Caribbean did not return phone calls and emails from the Miami Herald on Monday. One-way tickets from Grand Bahama to Fort Lauderdale cost around $150. It’s unclear if the booted passengers got refunds.

Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said via tweet that CBP can issue humanitarian or medical parole for travelers “on a case-by-case basis.”

On Monday, Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio called on the agency to clarify what documents Bahamians need to travel to the U.S. Scott and Rubio’s request to President Donald Trump to waive visa requirements for Bahamians is still pending.

“As hundreds of thousands of Bahamians seek refuge or start to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian, we cannot have the kind of confusion that occurred last night in Freeport,” said Scott. “Senator Rubio and I continue to urge President Trump to waive some visa requirements for those in the Bahamas that have family in the United States. But until that happens, there needs to be clarity on the current rules.”

When the Balearia boat reached Fort Lauderdale Sunday, a CBP officer told WSVN 7 News that the agency would have processed the Bahamians who were kicked off the boat.

“If those folks did stay on the boat, we would have processed them and worked within our laws and protocols and done what we had to do to facilitate them,” a CBP officer said. “The business decision by Balearia to remove them — they were not ordered off the boat by any U.S. government entity.”

For the last few days, nearly 1,500 Hurricane Dorian survivors successfully arrived at the Port of Palm Beach aboard ferry and cruise ships from areas of the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the country. CBP said the companies coordinated with Bahamian and U.S. authorities, and the evacuees were processed without incident.

According to the CBP, Bahamian citizens don’t need a visa to travel to the U.S. by air if they apply for admission at CBP “pre-clearance” facilities in Nassau or Freeport international airports. They would also need to show proof of a clean criminal record through a certificate issued by Bahamian police.