Helping the Bahamas: These Bradenton groups are collecting Hurrican Dorian donations

Abaco residents assess storm damage from Hurricane Dorian Hurricane Dorian devastated the Abaco Islands. The storm stripped trees, tore through buildings and flooded streets.

A hurricane that largely spared Florida residents left a trail of destruction in the Bahamas. Now, a number of local organizations are stepping up to the plate with much-needed disaster relief efforts.

There are several ways to get involved, whether it’s dropping off a load of non-perishable foods or sending in cash. The Salvation Army in Manatee County is even accepting applications for volunteers to be sent out to Florida’s East Coast or the Bahamas for hands-on aid.

While the Salvation Army isn’t accepting supplies at this time, Kelly French, the organization’s communications director, says monetary donations can make just as much of an impact.

“Every dollar in that fund is going toward this storm,” French said.

To donate to the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Dorian Relief fund, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. To sign up for hands-on volunteer opportunities, visit www.SalvationArmyBradenton.org.

Blood donations are another crucial need in the wake of a powerful hurricane. OneBlood is strongly encouraging residents to visit one of their offices or buses to make a donation. Appointments may also be booked online. All blood types are welcome, but there’s also an increased need for O negative and O positive donors.

Shoppers at all Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be able to make a donation to the American Red Cross at the register, according to a company press release. To donate to the Red Cross online, visit RedCross.org/donate.

US Coast Guard personnel had by September 3 rescued 47 people in the Bahamas since the beginning of Hurricane Dorian. The agency was also running air operations and planning to deploy rescue ships once conditions allowed, a statement said.

While immediate assistance in the form of food and water is the necessary in the aftermath of a storm, the Manatee Community Foundation suggests donating to a cause that seeks to return devastated communities back to stability over the long run.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is an organization that is collecting monetary donations meant to aid in the medium- to long-term recovery process.

The Bahamian government also suggests making monetary donations to some of its trusted partners. Visit Bahamas.com/relief for more information.

In Bradenton, here are some of the organizations and businesses that are collecting cash and supplies for hurricane relief efforts:

If you know of others, email the information to metro@bradenton.com