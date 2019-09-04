Hurricane
Helping the Bahamas: These Bradenton groups are collecting Hurrican Dorian donations
Abaco residents assess storm damage from Hurricane Dorian
A hurricane that largely spared Florida residents left a trail of destruction in the Bahamas. Now, a number of local organizations are stepping up to the plate with much-needed disaster relief efforts.
There are several ways to get involved, whether it’s dropping off a load of non-perishable foods or sending in cash. The Salvation Army in Manatee County is even accepting applications for volunteers to be sent out to Florida’s East Coast or the Bahamas for hands-on aid.
While the Salvation Army isn’t accepting supplies at this time, Kelly French, the organization’s communications director, says monetary donations can make just as much of an impact.
“Every dollar in that fund is going toward this storm,” French said.
To donate to the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Dorian Relief fund, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. To sign up for hands-on volunteer opportunities, visit www.SalvationArmyBradenton.org.
Blood donations are another crucial need in the wake of a powerful hurricane. OneBlood is strongly encouraging residents to visit one of their offices or buses to make a donation. Appointments may also be booked online. All blood types are welcome, but there’s also an increased need for O negative and O positive donors.
Shoppers at all Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be able to make a donation to the American Red Cross at the register, according to a company press release. To donate to the Red Cross online, visit RedCross.org/donate.
While immediate assistance in the form of food and water is the necessary in the aftermath of a storm, the Manatee Community Foundation suggests donating to a cause that seeks to return devastated communities back to stability over the long run.
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is an organization that is collecting monetary donations meant to aid in the medium- to long-term recovery process.
The Bahamian government also suggests making monetary donations to some of its trusted partners. Visit Bahamas.com/relief for more information.
In Bradenton, here are some of the organizations and businesses that are collecting cash and supplies for hurricane relief efforts:
- Fade Factory, 409 Cortez Road W., Bradenton | Collecting supplies
- Loaded Barrel Tavern, 450 12th St. W., Bradenton | Collecting supplies | (941) 745-8433
- Corks Cigar Bar, 424 Old Main St., Bradenton | Collecting supplies | (941) 744-2589
- Ellenton Urgent Care | Raising money and supplies | (941) 531-2800
- American Honey Creamery, 5820 State Road 64 | Collecting supplies in exchange for 10 percent off ice cream order between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday | (860) 823-7085
- Electa Lee Middle School FBLA, 4000 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton | Raising cash and supplies | (941) 727-6500
- Tide Tables, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton | Raising cash and supplies | (941) 567-6206
- A Paradise Realty and Vacation Rentals, 945 25th Drive E. #10, Ellenton & 5201 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach | Collecting supplies starting Sept. 9 | (941) 729-2381 or (941) 778-4800
- Crager’s Family Diner, 7218 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota | Collecting cash and supplies | (941) 351-2166
- Dollar Mania, 4517 26th St. W., Bradenton | Collecting supplies | (941) 242-0219
- The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton | Collecting supplies | (941) 756-2113
- Duette Fire Rescue, 35800 State Road 62, Parrish | Collecting supplies | (941) 737-9607
- Cupcake Delights AMI, 3324 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach | Collecting supplies | (941) 779-2253
