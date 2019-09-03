Her dad tried to escape his Bahamas home as Dorian hit. Then the roof caved in

Water laps against second floor window as Dorian brings flooding to Bahamas Residents in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, were left stranded on September 2, as Hurricane Dorian brought devastating winds and floods to the area. This footage shows water sloshing around the floor inside the building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, were left stranded on September 2, as Hurricane Dorian brought devastating winds and floods to the area. This footage shows water sloshing around the floor inside the building.

The morning before Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas on Sunday, 67-year-old Walter Saintilaire told his daughter in Fort Lauderdale he was bracing for the storm and helping his neighbors do the same.

“To be honest,” his daughter, 32-year-old Walnide Saintilaire, said, “I didn’t know it was going to be this bad.”

Saintilaire said she found out Monday that her father had died trying to escape his home of nearly 30 years, crushed beneath its collapsed roof.

Friends of the family in Murphy Town, Central Abaco, told Saintilaire that they saw her father die as the storm’s 185 mph winds and unrelenting flooding overtook the area. Now she’s trying to obtain a photo of her father’s body to confirm the news to her family.

Walter Saintilaire, 67, pictured left, died escaping from his Abacos Island, Bahamas, home during Hurricane Dorian over the weekend, his daughter told the Miami Herald Courtesy: Walnide Saintilaire

She said she also has no news of her brother, who was supposed be staying with their father.

“From what I’ve heard, everything is broken and flooded,” she said. “He was trying to leave and the house collapsed.”

Scenes out of Abaco again today following Hurricane Dorian pic.twitter.com/CByJvxFuPN — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 3, 2019

At least five people died in the Abacos Islands, and 21 others were injured — five seriously — around the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian’s crawl across the length of the archipelago.

But local news reports indicate the death toll may rise.

Bahamas Press published a photo Monday appearing to show rescue workers loading bodies onto a truck in the Abaco Islands. The news site reported that “mass casualties” were documented on the island chain as sources indicated rescuers were collecting bodies across the region.

Broward County state Rep. Shevrin Jones, who said his relatives work for the Bahamian government, posted a message from family on Twitter on Monday describing devastating tragedy.

“[M]y team & I just found a whole family curl up in each other’s arms dead!” the message from Jones’ cousin, Crissy Gibson, said. “[P]hotos not reasonable for viewing, emotionally some of my team is falling apart. I have to keep them focused! [M]other, father, son, and more to be [found].”

For who are asking about how bad are things in the Bahamas, this is a text my cousin who works for the Bahamian Govt - They are in need of our prayers and help! pic.twitter.com/DN8ng5Uvl0 — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 2, 2019

Thousands of homes are believed to be damaged or completely leveled on the Abaco Islands, which sits east of Grand Bahama Island.

Families of Bahamas residents took to social media this week trying to confirm the safety of their loved ones. In one group chat on WhatsApp dedicated to Abaco Islands news, scores of people begged strangers for information on their loved ones. They posted photos, names and even coordinates. They said they could not get in contact with their families, and assumed the worst.

For Saintilaire, the worst had come. She posted a photo of her father and asked the social network to find her a photo of her father’s body. She said she has tried to contact neighbors and local authorities, but phone calls are not getting through.

“All I can do is try to contact as much people as possible,” she said.