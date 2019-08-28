Will Jim Cantore come to Florida for Dorian? If he does, it’s about to get real

Getty Images

When he’s in town, you know it’s about to get real.

We’re talking about the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore.

When others flee, that’s his cue to arrive.

So if you see Cantore around Florida, start boarding up your windows and stocking up on soup cans and water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’re in for it.

Cantore, whose office is often the eye of a hurricane, is not a man we want in our area.

“Known for his live reports from severe weather events,” reads his bio, Cantore is the “authority viewers turn to when the forecast turns dire.”

He has covered every major weather event of the past 30 years, including Hurricanes Katrina and Irene and Superstorm Sandy. The last time we saw him in South Florida was during Hurricane Irma, in 2017.

Don’t get too nervous, but already the memes are popping up.

You really don’t even want Cantore on your feed, as a general rule.

So will the intrepid meteorologist come to Florida to cover Tropical Storm Dorian, or won’t he?

Cantore’s Tweets early Wednesday morning did not give away his plans. Shucks.

“Dorian getting more interesting by the moment especially from a forecasting standpoint,” he wrote cryptically, “but frankly they all are at five days out.”

The second part of the yweet read that Friday/Saturday were keys to what Dorian eventually becomes as it closes in on Florida’s east coast Sunday.

“Some guidance suggests hurricane,” he wrote, telling followers he was still in Atlanta, where Weather Channel is based. “Stay tuned.”