Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.
Convoy of FPL trucks heading to the Carolinas

Hurricane

As Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas with winds currently at Category 4 strength, more than 500 Florida Power & Light employees and contractors were already en route to help restore power to the Carolinas even before it flickers off.

