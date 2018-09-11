The latest Hurricane Florence track, and its potential impact on Charlotte

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.