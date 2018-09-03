Happy Labor Day, South Florida: Tropical Storm Gordon forms, a flood watch all day

Tropical Storm Gordon has formed over the Upper Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said just after 8 a.m. Monday.

As the system dumped rain across South Florida, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for parts of South Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Key. Also, up on the northern Gulf Coast, the warning goes from the Alabama-Florida border west to Morgan City, Louisiana. This includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas in Louisiana.

There’s a storm surge warning from the Mississippi-Alabama border west to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Gordon is about 20 miles west of Key Largo and 85 miles southeast of Marco Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west northwest at 17 mph.

WEATHER ALERT:



Stay indoors, do not drive unless absolutely necessary.



NOT a Beach day, rough seas which can lead to rip currents.



A significant weather advisory is in effect until 9:15 a.m. for North Miami-Dade, Broward and southeastern Collier counties as a line of thunderstorms moved across these areas at 25 mph. Wind gusts, the National Weather Service said, of up to 50 to 55 mph are possible.

A special marine warning also has been issued until 10 a.m. for Biscayne Bay and the coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef after a severe thunderstorm with waterspouts and gusts over 50 knots was spotted over Pacific Reef. The storm is moving northwest at 35 knots.

“Numerous other severe thunderstorms capable of both waterspouts and strong wind will affect the waters over the next several hours,” the National Weather Service said.

Don’t count on a sun break. A flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m.