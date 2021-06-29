What is Bradenton’s weather forecast leading up to the Fourth of July? Here’s a look

Mostly sunny skies are in store for the Bradenton area this Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters, but there are also some good chances for rain and passing thunderstorms this week.

If you’re heading to the beach or to an outdoor event this holiday weekend, you may want to have a backup plan in case of bad weather.

The rain chances will be strongest during the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service, while scattered thunderstorms and showers will still be possible this weekend. Forecasters warn that frequent lightning strikes are also likely with the incoming rainy weather.

Forecasters predict a pattern of late night and early morning showers along the coast, with storms showing up later in the day further inland.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s to low 90s throughout the week in Manatee County. High relative humidity levels will also be sticking around, forecasters say.

Here’s a look at the local weather predictions.

Anna Maria Island

Wednesday and Thursday on the island are predicted to be partly sunny with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both days.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a lower chance of rain, at around 40%.

The mostly sunny conditions should continue on Saturday and Sunday, according to forecasters. Saturday currently has the lowest rain chance of the weekend at 20%; that number bounces back up to 40% on Independence Day.

Forecasters call for highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees through the weekend.

Bradenton and Palmetto

The next couple days are predicted to bring more rain and thunderstorms to Bradenton and Palmetto, with an 80% chance of precipitation on Wednesday and a 60% chance on Thursday. Both days should be partly sunny in between the storms, according to forecasters. The rain chances drop to 40% on Friday with mostly sunny skies predicted. The weekend should also be mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and a 40% on the Fourth of July. Forecasters call for highs around 90 degrees and lows in the mid to upper 70s throughout the week.

Inland Manatee County

Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Duette and Myakka City are also likely in for more rain and thunderstorms this week, according to NWS. Rain chances are placed at 80% on Wednesday and 60-70% on Thursday for inland Manatee County. Conditions should be partly sunny in between showers.

The rain chances drop to 40-50% on Friday with mostly sunny skies predicted.

The weekend should also be mostly sunny, with up to a 50% chance of rain predicted in some inland areas on Saturday and on the Fourth of July.

Highs around 90 degrees and lows in the low to mid-70s are predicted throughout the weekend.