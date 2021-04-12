Weather
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit near IMG Academy in Bradenton
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit Bradenton on Saturday evening.
An EF-1 tornado happened Saturday in Bradenton, with 95 mph winds hitting a neighbood off El Conquistator Park near IMG Academy. More than 20 homes were damaged and a five-unit town home had an estimated $1 million worth of damage.
The touchdown was about two miles west of Bayshore Gardens.
On Sunday, an EF-0 tornado hit Winter Haven with 65 mph winds. There were several damage reports in Polk County.
Sunday’s weather saw thousands of power outages, downed trees and damaged homes and businesses.
In Hernando County, a 17-year-old girl was killed when she stepped on a power line.
