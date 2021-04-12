National Weather Service confirms tornado hit near IMG Academy in Bradenton

One person was injured when a tornado struck near El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton on Saturday, according to Manatee County Public Safety and the National Weather Service. Manatee County Public Safety

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit Bradenton on Saturday evening.

An EF-1 tornado happened Saturday in Bradenton, with 95 mph winds hitting a neighbood off El Conquistator Park near IMG Academy. More than 20 homes were damaged and a five-unit town home had an estimated $1 million worth of damage.

The touchdown was about two miles west of Bayshore Gardens.

NEW: Storm survey concludes EF-1 Tornado with winds estimated at 95 mph struck this community late Saturday afternoon.

Rating: EF-1 (95 mph)

Path Length: 0.5 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

Injuries: 1

Damage to 20+ homes pic.twitter.com/0rJcWvc9Dh — Spectrum Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) April 12, 2021

On Sunday, an EF-0 tornado hit Winter Haven with 65 mph winds. There were several damage reports in Polk County.

Sunday’s weather saw thousands of power outages, downed trees and damaged homes and businesses.

In Hernando County, a 17-year-old girl was killed when she stepped on a power line.