Possible tornado injures one, damages homes in Bradenton

One person was injured after a possible tornado struck near El Conquistador Parkway in southern Manatee County, according to Manatee County Public Safety.

Photos and videos showed several homes that had been damaged by either a tornado or straight line winds. The National Weather Service has not said confirmed that the damage to homes near IMG Academy was caused by a tornado.

Information about the injured person’s condition was not immediately available late Saturday.

The storm was one of several that hit the region on Saturday afternoon. At times, parts of Manatee, Sarasota and other counties in the region were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Possible tornado or straight line winds does significant damage to homes near IMG Academy in Bradenton this evening. 1 injury. Video from Kelly Regan. #flwx @BN9 @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/NbCD68lchU — Mike Clay (@Mike_Clay) April 11, 2021