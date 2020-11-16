Bradenton Herald Logo
Break out the long sleeves. Cooler weather arrives in Bradenton this week

There’s nothing like Florida weather. Less than a week after Tropical Storm Eta brought drenching rain and sweltering humidity to the west coast, a cold front is set to cool the area down over the next few days, forecasters say.

The cool, dry air is expected to arrive on Monday and stick around through the middle of the week as it brings nighttime temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s and a low just above 60 degrees. Humidity will begin to fall as the front moves through.

Tuesday is predicted to be the chilliest day of the week, with sunny conditions, a high in the upper 70s and a low in the upper 50s. Forecasters call for a moderate breeze with wind speeds of up to 16 mph and gusts up to 22 mph.

Wednesday should also be pleasant with sunny skies, a high in the upper 70s and a low around 60. It should also remain breezy, with wind speeds of up to 20 mph and gusts up to 24 mph.

Thursday and into the weekend, nighttime temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s, while daytime temperatures will creep back up into the low 80s along with increased humidity.

With no significant rain chances in sight, it looks to be a nice week for getting outdoors.

