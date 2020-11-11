Bradenton Herald Logo
Weather alert: Manatee, Sarasota under tornado warning

Herald staff report

Manatee

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties because of thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:53 a.m., a “severe” thunderstorm was located over The Meadows in Sarasota County, moving to the northwest at 50 mph. The storm was expected to be near Bradenton about noon, and Palmetto, South Bradenton, West Bradenton, Memphis and Ellenton about 12:05 p.m.

The warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m., the Weather Service said.

The area remains under a hurricane watch as Hurricane Eta nears the coast. Forecasters said Eta could spawn tornadoes throughout the region.

Marc R. Masferrer
Marc R. Masferrer is president and editor of the Bradenton Herald.
